Upstate New York Dining Giant Announces Shocking Closure

Another Upstate New York Applebee's is closing its doors.

In 2023, Applebee's closed its locations in Glenmont, New York. The following year, the Hudson, New York, location served its last customer.

Another Upstate New York Applebee's Is Closing

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Hudson Valley Post has learned that the restaurant at 268 Saratoga Road in Glenville, New York, will be closing its doors in just a few days.

The restaurant is set to close for good on Sunday, April 12.

“We greatly appreciate our Glenville neighbors’ patronage for the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to serve them at our 5 other restaurant locations in the Albany area,” Vice President of Marketing for T.L. Cannon, the local Applebee’s franchisee, Stephanie Griffin, told News10.

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A reason for the closure wasn't given, but all staff have been offered jobs at nearby restaurants, officials say.

The Upstate New York closure is part of four nationwide closures. Two locations in the state of Indiana and one in Missouri recently closed.

More Applebee's Closures Expected

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

MSN reports that Applebee's expects to close 5 to 15 Applebee's restaurants nationwide in 2026. Locations haven't been announced.

Applebee's has several locations in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, including in:

Kingston

Poughkeepsie

Brewster

Middletown

Newburgh

New Rochelle

Yonkers

Mohegan Lake

Schenectady

Saratoga Springs

Queensbury

Latham

Rensselaer

Johnstown

Last month, Applebee's and IHOP opened up a combination restaurant in Mount Pleasant, New York

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In 2025, 110 Applebee's and IHOP locations closed.

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