Upstate New York Dining Giant Announces Shocking Closure
Another Upstate New York Applebee's is closing its doors.
In 2023, Applebee's closed its locations in Glenmont, New York. The following year, the Hudson, New York, location served its last customer.
Another Upstate New York Applebee's Is Closing
Hudson Valley Post has learned that the restaurant at 268 Saratoga Road in Glenville, New York, will be closing its doors in just a few days.
The restaurant is set to close for good on Sunday, April 12.
“We greatly appreciate our Glenville neighbors’ patronage for the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to serve them at our 5 other restaurant locations in the Albany area,” Vice President of Marketing for T.L. Cannon, the local Applebee’s franchisee, Stephanie Griffin, told News10.
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A reason for the closure wasn't given, but all staff have been offered jobs at nearby restaurants, officials say.
The Upstate New York closure is part of four nationwide closures. Two locations in the state of Indiana and one in Missouri recently closed.
More Applebee's Closures Expected
MSN reports that Applebee's expects to close 5 to 15 Applebee's restaurants nationwide in 2026. Locations haven't been announced.
Applebee's has several locations in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, including in:
Kingston
Poughkeepsie
Brewster
Middletown
Newburgh
New Rochelle
Yonkers
Mohegan Lake
Schenectady
Saratoga Springs
Queensbury
Latham
Rensselaer
Johnstown
Last month, Applebee's and IHOP opened up a combination restaurant in Mount Pleasant, New York
In 2025, 110 Applebee's and IHOP locations closed.
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