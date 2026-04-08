Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Mourns Loss Of Beloved Educator

A longtime Hudson Valley educator passed away a few months after retiring.

The Kingston School District shared the sad news that Alan Aidala, a "beloved school counselor," passed away.

Kingston, New York Educator Passes Away

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Aidala served for over 40 years "as a dedicated educator." He retired in June, "leaving behind an extraordinary legacy."

"Mr. Aidala will be remembered for his kindness, tireless work ethic, and warm sense of humor, as well as his unwavering support for every student he encountered. His impact extended far beyond the walls of KHS, guiding and mentoring students as they navigated not only high school but life beyond it. He was truly everyone’s champion—whether cheering on the sidelines at a sporting event, sitting proudly in the audience at a musical performance, or simply showing up as a constant supporter of all things Kingston," the school district stated.

Aidala, 70, died on Thursday "following a brief illness," according to his obituary.

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He graduated from Coleman Catholic High School in 1973. He then attended SUNY Ulster, completed his bachelor's degree at SUNY New Paltz, and received his master's degree from the College of Saint Rose.

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His first job was as a reading teacher at St. Joseph’s School in Kingston. He moved to Kingston High School in 1984, remaining there for over 40 years.

At Kingston High School, he wore "many hats," including serving as a school counselor, class advisor, student government advisor, Harvard Model UN advisor, and running the SAT program.

"Alan’s passion was working with students. His office was often filled with kids as he helped them navigate their futures," his obituary states. "Alan made strong connections with students and celebrated them long after their time at KHS."

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A wake is set for Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Kingston.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Alan J. Aidala Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please send all donations to Kingston High School, 403 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401,c/o Scott Ricketson.

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