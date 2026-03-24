Hunting Rules Change That Could Cost New Yorkers Dearly

If you’re hunting turkey in New York this year, there are some new rules you need to know.

The New York State DEC has updated several rules for the 2025–2026 seasons—and while some look small, they could trip you up fast.

Turkey Hunting Rules In New York

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Hunters can now use shot as small as #9, down from #8. That opens the door for newer, high-density ammo like tungsten and bismuth, which still pack enough punch despite the smaller pellets.

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As for what you can use, nothing major has changed. Shotguns, certain handguns using approved shot, and bows are still legal. Rifles are still off-limits.

A hunting license and turkey permit are required.

Shift To Digital Tagging

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Hunters can now tag their birds using the HuntFishNY app. If you use an e-tag, you don’t need to attach a physical tag anymore, which is a big change from how it used to work. You still have to report your harvest within seven days, though digital users may be expected to report even faster.

Key Dates To Know

Spring season: May 1–31

Hours: 1/2 hour before sunrise to noon daily.

Youth hunt: Typically the weekend before, expected April 25–26

Fall seasons: Vary by region in October and November

What’s Different Between Spring and Fall?

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Spring and fall hunting aren’t the same.

Spring season (May): Bearded birds only, up to two total (maximum 1 per day), hunting ends at noon. Except for Suffolk County, which is limited to 1 bearded bird total for the season.

Fall season (Oct/Nov): One bird total, either sex, hunting runs all day

Dogs are allowed in the fall, but not in the spring. Fall hunters are also asked to save a leg from their bird to help the state track population data, while spring hunters report beard and spur info instead.

These aren’t massive overhauls, but they are the kind of changes that matter if you’re out in the field.

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