Walmart Closing All New York Stores On Same Day This Month

Getty Images

New York State residents should stock up an all their favorites before this date.

Nationwide there are over 4,600 Walmart stores in the United States. New York State is home to about 100 locations

All Walmart Locations To Close In New York State

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Walmart confirmed plans to close all stores, once again, on Thanksgiving in 2024.

The reason Walmart is closing all stores for one day is a great reason for it's employees.

The day off on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, will give all employees the chance to enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families," Walmart wrote in its press release about it's "holiday plans."

Target and Costco announced similar plans to close on Thanksgiving

Walmart Announced "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving

Walmart is also selling what they call an "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving meal

The company says its deal that offers 29 items including turkey, sides and dessert serves eight people " for less than $7 per person."

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means

Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.
