‘Vulnerable Adult’ Goes Missing Outside Upstate New York Winery
A "vulnerable adult" went missing wearing "very light clothing" despite below-freezing temperatures near a popular winery.
On Tuesday, New York State Police provided information regarding an investigation into a missing vulnerable adult.
On February 17, 2023, the New York State Police responded to an address in the town of Clermont for a missing vulnerable adult.
Vulnerable Adult Goes Missing Near Tousey Winery in Germantown, New York
With help from the town of Clermont Highway Superintendent and the Tousey Winery, New York State Police learned the missing person was likely somewhere in the wooded area near the winery.
The man was last seen in the area three hours prior.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police did not release information about the missing person.
Vulnerable Adult Found by Hound in Clermont
Police were told the missing person was wearing "very light clothing" despite below-freezing temperatures.
New York State Police trooper Bell and his bloodhound partner Tilly then began searching for the missing person.
Tilly searched through a swamp and multiple fields before finding the missing vulnerable adult, the victim, who was wearing light clothing.
"With temperatures below freezing and the victim’s vulnerable status, we are extremely thankful that with the help our community and the hard work or our members, the victim was found by bloodhound Tilly," New York State Police stated.
Did You Know? Road In New York State Among ‘Deadliest Roads in America’
It took Tilly about 30 minutes to locate the missing person.