&#8216;Vulnerable Adult&#8217; Goes Missing Outside Upstate New York Winery

‘Vulnerable Adult’ Goes Missing Outside Upstate New York Winery

Ridofranz

A "vulnerable adult" went missing wearing "very light clothing" despite below-freezing temperatures near a popular winery.

On Tuesday, New York State Police provided information regarding an investigation into a missing vulnerable adult.

On February 17, 2023, the New York State Police responded to an address in the town of Clermont for a missing vulnerable adult.

Vulnerable Adult Goes Missing Near Tousey Winery in Germantown, New York

Google
loading...

With help from the town of Clermont Highway Superintendent and the Tousey Winery, New York State Police learned the missing person was likely somewhere in the wooded area near the winery.

The man was last seen in the area three hours prior.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police did not release information about the missing person.

Vulnerable Adult Found by Hound in Clermont

Google
loading...

Police were told the missing person was wearing "very light clothing" despite below-freezing temperatures.

New York State Police trooper Bell and his bloodhound partner Tilly then began searching for the missing person.

Tilly searched through a swamp and multiple fields before finding the missing vulnerable adult, the victim, who was wearing light clothing.

NYSP
loading...

"With temperatures below freezing and the victim’s vulnerable status, we are extremely thankful that with the help our community and the hard work or our members, the victim was found by bloodhound Tilly," New York State Police stated.

Did You Know? Road In New York State Among ‘Deadliest Roads in America’

It took Tilly about 30 minutes to locate the missing person.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York

After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post