The Best Places To Live In New York State Uncovered

The best places to live in New York have been named. Some of the picks may surprise you.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the "best places to live" across the nation.

These Are The 15 Best Places To Live In New York State

U.S. News & World Report ranked 250 major cities in the United States. In order to make the list, each hometown needed to have "good value, have a strong job market as well as high quality of life and be a desirable place to live.

The full list is below. The Hudson Valley appears many times on the list!

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

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Stacker Names The 25 Best Places To Live In New York

Stacker also named the 25 best places to lives in the Empire State. This list is worth looking at because it doesn't really match up with the U.S. News & World Report list.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Best Places To Live In The United States

According to U.S. News & World Report these are the 10 best places in the United States to live.

Johns Creek, GA

Carmel, IN

Pearland, TX

Fishers, IN

Cary, NC

League City, TX

Apex, NC

Leander, TX

Rochester Hills, MI

Troy, MI

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