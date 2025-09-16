Vigil For Charlie Kirk Draws Massive Crowd In Hudson Valley

A massive crowd filled a Hudson Valley village square as night fell. We have photos from the scene.

The courthouse glowed in candlelight while hundreds stood in silence, praying and singing.

The large crowd filled the village square in Orange County for a candlelight vigil honoring the late Charlie Kirk.

Massive Crowd In Orange County, New York, In Honor Of Charlie Kirk

Police believe about 500 people showed up in Goshen, less than a week after the conservative activist was killed. As the sunset behind the Orange County courthouse, the area was lit up with hundreds of small candles.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video reported on the vigil and provided Hudson Valley Post with photos from the scene.

He tells Hudson Valley Post that it was a crowd full of Kirk supporters.

"I looked but could not find any protestors or people who objected to Kirk's viewpoint," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post.

Supporters prayed, sang, and shared stories about Kirk.

Organized by Orange County Young Republicans

Orange County Young Republicans organized the vigil, with Assemblyman Brian Maher as the featured speaker.

He didn’t mention it during his speech, but Maher is reportedly preparing a bill that would force social media companies to remove footage of violent human deaths.

Kirk Had Some Ties To The Hudson Valley.

Kirk has some ties to the area. The Guardian reports that he applied to West Point in 2011 but was rejected.

There were no protesters at the event.

Instead, it was a night of quiet prayer, patriotic tributes, and candlelight for one of the most polarizing conservative voices in America.

