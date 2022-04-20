Very Popular Fast Food Chain To Open First New York Store

The wait is almost over! One of the nation’s leading restaurant franchises famous for its southern chicken and biscuits has plans to open its first New York location.

In early March it was announced Bojangles, known for its iconic Southern food, is finally expanding to the Tri-State area.

Bojangles to Open in New York

Company officials confirmed they struck a deal to open at least 10 stores in New Jersey, NBC reports.

“There’s a lot of demand for Bojangles in the Northeast,” Bojangles’ chief growth officer Jose Costa told The Real Deal.

Bojangles Bojangles loading...

It's unclear where in New Jersey Bojangles will open, but officials confirmed stores will be in Bergen Middlesex, Essex, Union, and Hudson counties.

The Charlotte-based company has over 760 restaurants, mostly throughout the Southeast, in 11 states.

"Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful sides and Legendary Iced Tea," the company writes in a press release.

Also in March, Bojangles outlined a plan to open 45 new locations over the next seven years. Those locations will be operated by Jeff Rigsby who currently operates 92 locations.

Bojangles Bojangles loading...

The restaurants will be developed around Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with a new Bojangles market: Columbus, Ohio, which is slated for 15 locations.

Those 15 locations will be the first in Ohio.

While details aren't fully fleshed out, Bojangles does have plans to open its first New York State location in the near future.

Bojangles recently announced plans to open their first restaurants in New York State as well as the first store in Texas, according to Southern Living via the Charlotte Observer.

The New York location or timeline has not been announced.

KFC To Stop Using Trans Fats Getty Images loading...

“Despite not having a location the brand already has strong market recognition. “We are thrilled to be bringing Bojangles and believe there is unlimited potential for the brand in the greater New York metropolitan region," Franchisee Dipak Patel told NJ.Com.

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 7 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

As New Yorkers wait for Bojangels it was recently announced Chick-fil-a hopes to open up seven New York locations, including one in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below:

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 7 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 7 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.