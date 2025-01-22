Very Contagious Flu Still Spreading At “High” Rates In New York

One of the worst flu seasons in recent memory continues in New York

The post-holiday season rise in the number of flu cases across New York State and the nation continues.

Flu Cases Up Nearly 20 Percent, Once Again

During the week ending January 11, the most recent week on record, new positive cases of flu were up 18.8 percent, the CDC reports.

The previous week, confirmed cases of the flu were up 18.7 percent.

"The country is still experiencing elevated influenza activity and that is expected to continue for several more weeks," the CDC states

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

How you can try and prevent getting sick?

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Flu Level Remains "High" In New York State

This flu season there's been around 130,000 confirmed cases of the flu in New York.

Flu activity remains "high" in New York State and most of the nation.

The CDC believes this flu season "at least" 12 million have gotten the flu, leading to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned cold and flu medicine sold at supermarkets have been recalled.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual influenza vaccine.

