Very Contagious Flu Still Spreading At “High” Rates In New York
One of the worst flu seasons in recent memory continues in New York
The post-holiday season rise in the number of flu cases across New York State and the nation continues.
Flu Cases Up Nearly 20 Percent, Once Again
During the week ending January 11, the most recent week on record, new positive cases of flu were up 18.8 percent, the CDC reports.
The previous week, confirmed cases of the flu were up 18.7 percent.
"The country is still experiencing elevated influenza activity and that is expected to continue for several more weeks," the CDC states
Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York
How you can try and prevent getting sick?
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Flu Level Remains "High" In New York State
This flu season there's been around 130,000 confirmed cases of the flu in New York.
Flu activity remains "high" in New York State and most of the nation.
The CDC believes this flu season "at least" 12 million have gotten the flu, leading to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post learned cold and flu medicine sold at supermarkets have been recalled.
The CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual influenza vaccine.
