Very Cheap Airline Confirms New Flights From New York To Hotspots

America's greenest airline is now offering cheap flights from New York to Florida, California and Texas.

This week, "Ultra-low fare carrier," Frontier Airlines, which also calls itself "America’s Greenest Airline," announced three new routes from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Frontier Announces New Flights From JFK Airport

Starting this spring, Frontier will fly from JFK Airport to Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles.

To celebrate, some flights will only cost $19.

"With these new routes, Frontier will serve eight destinations from JFK, accelerating the airline’s growth from the airport since it first began operating there in June 2024," Frontier stated in a press release.

Frontier Announces New Service From John F. Kennedy International Airport to Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles

Daily nonstop service from JFK to Miami International Airport starts on March 30.

A few weeks later, on April 22, nonstop service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, begins. Frontier will fly from JFK to Dallas four times per week.

Daily nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport launches on May 1.

“This is an exciting day for consumers as we once again expand our offerings at JFK,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, at Frontier Airlines. “We are increasing the availability of affordable travel to top destinations for New Yorkers, as well as making a New York adventure or business trip that much more affordable for budget-savvy consumers across the United States.”

