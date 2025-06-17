Van Misses Exit, Slammed From Behind—15 Hurt In New York

A 15-passenger van missed an Upstate New York exit—and seconds later, it was smashed by a tractor-trailer. All 15 inside were rushed to the hospital.

New York State Police patrolling the New York State Thruway are continuing to investigate a crash that injured at least 15 people.

15 People Injured In Upstate New York Crash

New York State Police in Troop T report a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday morning on Interstate 90 eastbound, at the Exit 36 off-ramp in the town of Salina, Onondaga County.

The crash happened around 11:11 a.m.

According to police, a 15-passenger van was heading east on I-90 and tried to leave the highway at Exit 36.

But the van missed the exit ramp. The van slowed down and tried to move over to the exit by was hit in the back from a tractor-trailer that was also traveling east on I-90.

All 15 Inside Van Injured When Driver Misses Exit, Hit From Behind By Tractor-Trailer

Police confirmed 15 people were inside the van at the time of the accident. All were injured.

All 15 were taken to a local hospital for what's described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were not injured.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

