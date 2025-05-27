Vaccine Linked To Deadly Effects In New York State

A vaccine previously approved for many New Yorkers is now being reevaluated after reports of hospitalizations and deaths. Here’s why the FDA and CDC just hit pause.

The FDA and CDC are recommending a "pause" in the use of Ixchiq, a Chikungunya Vaccine.

FDA Says Stop Using This Vaccine

Officials say everyone 60 years and older should not be given the vaccine because of "reports of serious adverse events, including neurologic and cardiac events, in individuals who have received the vaccine."

The vaccine, Ixchiq, contains a live, weakened version of the chikungunya virus. This may cause symptoms similar to those of chikungunya disease.

"Some of the postmarketing reports include adverse events that are consistent with severe complications of chikungunya disease, resulting in hospitalization; one person died from encephalitis," the FDA states

Serious Health Effects Reported

As of this writing, the CDC reports 17 "serious adverse events," including two deaths.

All were between the ages of 62 and 89 years old when they received the vaccine.

"(The) FDA will conduct an updated benefit-risk assessment for the use of Ixchiq in individuals 60 years of age and older," the FDA states. "While the safety of Ixchiq for use in individuals 60 years of age and older is being further assessed, FDA and CDC are recommending a pause in use of the vaccine in this age group."

