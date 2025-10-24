Massive Search For Two Young Girls From Upstate New York

Thousands of New Yorkers joined in an urgent search for two missing girls from Upstate New York.

Upstate New York residents were up in arms following reports that two teens went missing

Teens Disappear From Upstate New York

Sierra L. Foley, 15, of Sauquoit, New York, and Paige E. Roberts, 16, of Marcy, New Yor,k were last seen together at Foley's home in Oneida County on Tuesday evening.

New York State Police asked the public for help in finding the missing girls on Thursday.

Police say they left together in an unknown vehicle. It was believed they traveled from Upstate New York through the Hudson Valley and into either New York City or Pennsylvania.

A New York State Police Facebook post about the missing teens was shared nearly four thousand times.

Many children in New York State are missing. Review their information to see if you can assist them. (An update to the missing teens is below this list)

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Police described Paige as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a nose ring and a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “believe” in black ink.

According to police, Sierra is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Missing Teens Found Safe

In an update, New York State Police said the girls were "located in good health."

It's unclear where the girls were found, but police thanked the public for their help.

