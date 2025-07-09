Emotional Goodbye From One Of Upstate New York’s Favorites
One of Upstate New York’s most trusted TV voices just said goodbye after more than three decades on the air, but it might not be the last time you’ll see him.
After over 30 years of informing the Capital Region about the weather, a long-time anchor has said goodbye.
Upstate New York Weather Anchor Signs Off
Longtime WTEN meteorologist Steve Caporizzo has delivered his last weather forecast on News 10. Caporizzo has been forecasting the weather for News 10 in Albany for 35 years.
He was named News 10’s Chief Meteorologist in late 1989 and has been forecasting the weather for 42 years.
"Retirement from something you love and have done for 42 years, it’s tough, it’s emotional," Steve wrote on Facebook.
Honored By Albany Mayor
On Steve's last day, June 30, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan surprised him in the studio by declaring June 30, 2025, as Steve Caporizzo Day in the City of Albany.
“It is difficult because I truly love my job and all the people I work with, but I know it is time,” he said. “Lisa and I will have more time together, and more time with our fur kids, which is the most important thing," he said while announcing his retirement.
How You Can Still See Steve On Your TV
Caporizzo has retired from his full-time job, but it's not a full goodbye. Caporizzo will continue doing his Pet Connection segment on News 10.
He started the segment in 1990, which highlighted animals in need of a home. In the past 35 years, he's helped find homes for around 30,000 pets.
