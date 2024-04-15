Upstate New York Store That Survived The Great Depression To Close
An upper Hudson Valley family-owned business shocked customers with its closing announced announcement.
The store owner says it's the "end of an era."
Columbia County, New York Store Is Closing
Browns Emporium on Main Street in Chatham, New York opened up in 1920. Judy Rundell purchased the store from the Brown family in 1990 and kept the name to honor the original owner, who survived The Great Depression, Rundell told News 10 ABC.
"A 100+-year-old family-owned shoe store, which prides itself in customer service and selection," Browns Emporium states on its Facebook.
Judy is closing the business because she says it's time to retire.
Liquidation Sale Underway
The 104-year-old store is set to close on April 30, Rundell confirmed on Facebook.
Until closing for good at the end of the month, the store is hosting a "liquidation sale." As of this writing, everything inside the store is being sold for 50 percent off.
"Browns (Emporium) 50% off Storewide! Our last day open will be April 30th," Browns Emporium states on Facebook.
Last week the store offered a 40 percent sale. So it's possible items may be reduced again before closing on April 30.
Legendary Business Is For Sale
There's a chance Browns Emporium could remain open. That's if someone buys the business and decides to keep it running as is.
The business has been listed for sale since early 2024.
"PLEASE consider buying this busy and profitable business," the store wrote on a Facebook post. It has been around for 104 years, and we would hate to lose this piece of local history, however it is time to retire!
Anyone interested in purchasing the business can call the store at (518) 392-2541 or email Brownempinc@yahoo.com
