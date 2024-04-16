Upstate New York: State Psychologist Accused Of Sexual Assault

A prominent New York State psychologist is facing dozens of sexual misconduct charges, including multiple counts of rape.

New York State Police announced the arrest of Doctor Maya Hayes.

State Psychologist Arrested For Sexual Assault

Dr. Maya Hayes, 46, of Albany, New York, was indicted by a grand jury for 62 counts of criminal sexual act in the 3rd degree, and three counts of rape in the 3rd degree, all class E felonies.

Hayes was arrested by New York State Police in conjunction with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, the New York Office of Children and Family Services, and the New York State Justice Center on Friday.

Associate Psychologist at the Brookwood Secure Center In Columbia County, New York Arrested

At the time of her arrest, Dr. Hayes was the Associate Psychologist at the Brookwood Secure Center which serves juvenile offenders.

The Brookwood Secure Center is in Claverack, New York.

"Following an extensive investigation, it was determined Dr. Hayes sexually assaulted numerous victims at the Secure Center over the course of several years while employed as the facility clinician," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

She was arraigned before the Columbia County Court and released under the supervision of the Columbia County Probation Department.

