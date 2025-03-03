Upstate New York School Among “Worst” & Least “Popular” In America

This school is considered among the "worst" and least "popular" in America.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported on a study that determined the "worst" colleges in America.

3 New York Colleges Among "Worst" In America

Three New York colleges made the list.

One of those three was just named one of America's "least popular" colleges

Real Life DIY with the help of DrGraduate recently named the 40 "Less Popular Colleges in the United States of America

One college from New York State made the list.

Hartwick College In Oneonta, New York Makes List

Hartwick College in the college town of Oneonta placed 35th

The college made the list for its cost, location and more.

The publications state:

Many students love the idea of attending college in New York, but it's fair to say that Hartwick College is (quite literally) miles away from the Big Apple. Located in Oneonta, Hartwick College is a four-year public college that sounds enticing but may be more trouble than it's worth for students. That's because a year's worth of tuition will set the average student back a whopping $48,120 - which is super expensive.

Hartwick College officials disagree.

The college states Hartwick is found in:

A thriving small city at the edge of the Catskill Mountains, there's always something to do or see in the college town of Oneonta.

