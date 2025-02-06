Upstate New York Man Rescued Standing On Sinking Boat In River

One man is lucky to be alive after his boat got stuck between rocks while sailing on an Upstate New York river.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released it's latest DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review. This week's reported highlighted a dramatic boat rescue and search for a missing man.

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead In Wild Forest

Sadly, the search for the missing 44-year-old had a tragic ending. The unnamed man was found dead in an Upstate New York forest.

Boat Rescue In Oswego County, New York

On Monday around 11:30 a.m., Oswego County 911 asked the New York State DEC to send forest rangers to the Salmon River.

Forest rangers were told a small boat was stuck between two rocks on the Salmon River.

Around 12:10 p.m., Ranger Vaile arrived on the scene.

Man Found Standing On Sinking Boat In Town Of Albion, New York

Officials say the man's boat was partly submerged with the unnamed man standing on it.

Ranger Vaile was able the throw the man a line and help pull him to safety.

Once ashore, rangers worked with local firefighters to escort the man to shore where he was warmed in an ambulance.

Firefighters used a guide boat to get the boat free and pulled to shore.

