Upstate New York Man Arrested For Killing Bear That Was Trespassing On His Lawn
An Upstate New York man is facing several charges after he confessed to killing a bear he found next to his home.
On Thursday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.
Out-of-Season Bear Kill - Delaware County, New York
On July 10, ECOs received an anonymous tip about a subject who shot and killed a bear at the Stratton Falls Campground in the town of Roxbury, New York. ECOs Osborne and Vencak responded to the campground and observed a man acting suspiciously in the area near where the bear had been reportedly killed, officials say.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
DEC officers searched the area in and around the campground and soon found a dead bear. The dead bear was found hidden under a swimming pool in a backyard on the property, according to the DEC.
Upstate New York Man Confesses To Killing Bear In Town Of Roxbury, New York
The unnamed man admitted to shooting the bear earlier that morning because it was walking by his home, officials say.
Read More: New Data Declares ‘The Safest’ Place To Live In New York State
He was charged with shooting and killing a bear illegally, killing a bear out of season, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, all misdemeanors. All tickets are returnable to the Town of Roxbury Court.