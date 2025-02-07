Upstate New York Instructor Accused Of Sexually Abusing Children

A Hudson Valley man who instructs children is accused of sexually abusing children.

On Thursday, New York State Police accused of a Dutchess County man of sexually abusing children

New York State Police: Hyde Park Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Children

New York State Police based in Poughkeepsie arrested 28-year-old Tyler G. Leclerc of Hyde Park on Feb. 5 for Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Martial Arts Instructor In The Hudson Valley

Leclerc worked as a martial arts instructor at Leclerc's Martial Arts, sources tell Hudson Valley Post. Leclerc's Martial Arts has six locations in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Tyler's name has been pulled from Leclerc's website, but you can still see him in a photo featuring instructors on the business's website and in photos on social media.

On Facebook, Leclerc's Martial Arts states:

We are a full time Martial Arts school providing the most successful Character Development Program in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police began an investigation late last month after receiving "a report of sexual abuse of a child," police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

"This investigation uncovered evidence that Leclerc had sexually abused multiple children over the course of several years," New York State Police stated.

Leclerc was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash, $400,000 bond, or $2,000,000 partially secured bond.

This case remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to SP Poughkeepsie BCI case # 2500085617.

