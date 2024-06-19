Upstate New York Firefighter Set Home On Fire While Wife Slept

A Hudson Valley firefighter is heading to prison for purposely setting his home on wife as his wife slept.

The Ulster County DA's office announced an Ulster County firefighter was sentenced for arson.

Ulster County, New York Firefighter Sentenced For Arson

In Ulster County Court, 56-year-old Robert Cromie of Wallkill, was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in state prison. He was found guilty of arson earlier this year.

“I want to stress that arson is treated as a serious crime, especially when committed by firefighters who are entrusted with protecting our community. It's unacceptable to put our public public at risk through such reckless acts,” Ulster County Director of Emergency Services Everett Erichse stated.

Cromie was a member of the Wallkill Fire Department at the time he committed the crime, according to the Ulster County DA's office.

Wallkill Fire Department Firefighter Set Home On Fire When Wife Was Sleeping

Cromie purposely started a fire in December 2021, inside the garage attached to his apartment located at 18 Bona Venture Avenue in the Town of Shawangunk.

The fire quickly consumed the entire apartment. During the blaze, Cromie had to carry out his wife, who was sleeping when he started the fire.

“Arson is a grave offense, particularly when perpetrated by firefighters entrusted with safeguarding our community. It is intolerable to endanger both the public and those sworn to protect them through such reckless acts," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said.

No injuries were reported. Officials didn't release a motive for the fire.

