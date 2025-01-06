Upstate New York Firefighter Falsely Reported Many Christmas Fires, SP
A Dutchess County man is accused of reporting fake fires during the week of Christmas.
New York State Police was contacted by the Chief of the Hillside Fire Department regarding several false reporting incidents being reported to the Dutchess County 911 in late December.
Dutchess County Firefighter Accused Of Falsely Reporting Fires
An investigation determined that 23-year-old Rhinebeck resident Cyril Uebbing made the false reports between December 23 and the 26, officials say.
According to New York State Police, Uebbing is a new member of the Hillside Fire Department.
New Firefighter Accused Of Falsely Reporting Fires In Hudson Valley
An investigation into the matter discovered Cyril Uebbing, a new member of the Hillside Fire Department was falsely reporting fire incidents to Dutchess County 911.
Police allege the following fake calls were made by Uebbing to Dutchess County 911.
- On December 23rd, 2024, at 1:57 p.m., a person contacted Dutchess County 911 to report black smoke coming from a chimney at the Southlands Farm located at 5771 Route 9 in the Town of Rhinebeck.
- On December 24th, 2024, at 10:38 a.m. a man contacted Dutchess County 911 from the phone number that came back to Cyril Uebbing and reported an outdoor odor of sulfur in the area of Primrose Hill Road and Ackert Hook Road in the Town of Rhinebeck.
- On December 24th, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., Dutchess County 911 received a call of an ATV in a ditch in the area of Mill Road and Lynwood Road in the Town of Rhinebeck. This matter was turned over to the New York State Police for further investigation and was ultimately unfounded.
- On December 24th, 2024, at 6:44 p.m., an individual contacted Dutchess County 911 to report smoke in the area of Albany Post Road and Old Route 9, Habitat on the Hudson.
- On December 26th, 2024, at 12:07 p.m., a person contacted Dutchess County 911 to report the outdoor odor of gas in the area of 31 Riverview Drive and Mill Road in the Town of Rhinebeck.
Firefighter From Rhinebeck, New York Arrested
Uebbing was charged with five counts of falsely reporting an incident, all felonies. He's scheduled to appear in Rhinebeck Town Court on Jan 8.
