Upstate New York, Dog Castrated, New York State Police Need Help

New York State Police are asking for help after finding a "castrated dog."

Troopers think the dog was castrated in the East Worcester, New York area.

Troopers need help finding person who castrated dog possibly in East Worcester area

Google Google loading...

East Worcester is a hamlet in the town of Worcester in Otsego County, New York,

New York State Police are hoping the public can help them find the owner of the brown dog that was found in East Worcester.

The dog was found last week by good Samaritans wandering on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Booker Hollow Road.

Troopers also need help finding the person who appears to have castrated the dog.

New York State Police provided a sample photo of the dog, that can be seen below.

More Details About Castrated Dog

NYSP NYSP loading...

The dog is a male dog and is all brown with white paws. He is believed to be about 5 years old and has a calm demeanor, police say.

The brown dog was taken to a vet in the Latham area and stabilized. He was later transferred to the Susquehanna SPCA.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police say the dog is "recuperating."

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at (607)561-7400.

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs

63 Smartest Dog Breeds

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Keep Reading:

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs