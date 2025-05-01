A county in the Hudson Valley just announced a move that no other county in America has ever done.

Ulster County is officially the first county in the U.S. to join forces with a Ukrainian Region.

Ulster County Joins Forces With Ukrainian Region.

Google Google loading...

County Executive Jen Metzger signed off on a "Sister Community" agreement with the Chernivtsi Regional Council of Ukraine.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“This agreement reflects Ulster County's deep commitment to building bridges — not just between governments, but between people,” Metzger stated. “I am incredibly proud that Ulster County is leading the way as the first County in the United States to establish this meaningful connection with a Ukrainian region and show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Ulster County Ulster County loading...

This agreement aims to foster education, cultural exchange, and collaboration between Ulster County and Ukraine.

Officials say Ulster County has long been home to a thriving Ukrainian community and cultural center.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

“I immigrated from Ukraine to the United States when I was 18 years old and still have family members living there,” SUNY Ulster Administrative Services Irena Wisneski said. "Specialist. “This agreement shows that we care and support the people of Ukraine, and it gives them hope and faith to keep standing in the fight for their freedom.

Google Google loading...

The City of Kingston and other American cities have already entered "Sister City" agreements with Ukraine, but Ulster is the first county to do so with a region from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were recently uncovered. See the list below:

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York