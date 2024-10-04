Upstate New York Bus Driver Nearly Killed Before Driving Students

A Hudson Valley bus driver is lucky to be alive after she got stung by several bees just before driving children.

Recently Chatham Central School District bus driver Darci Hover took a sip from her drink just before she was about to start her afternoon route.

Chatham Central School District Bus Driver Stung By Bees

Chatham Central School District Chatham Central School District loading...

However, she had no idea that bees got into her drinks.

She was stung twice in her mouth and immediately began having a serious allergic reaction.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Coworkers Save Columbia County, New York Bus Driver's Life

Chatham Central School District Chatham Central School District loading...

Soon, Hover was vomiting uncontrollably and going in and out of consciousness.

Her coworkers were able to give her an epinephrine shot and remove a stinger from her mouth.

Hover credits her coworkers with saving her life.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

“They really looked after me,” she said. “They did everything right. They did everything they needed to do when they needed to do it, and for that I am forever grateful.”

At the hospital, staff told her that a person with a bee allergy who gets stung multiple times in the mouth often dies.

The co-workers who helped save her life were honored for their efforts during a recent school board meeting.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

“This heroic story is a testament to the commitment, the determination, and the bravery of our Chatham employees," Superintendent Andrew Kourt told Oleynek, Juliano, Stead and Zwingelberg during their recognition at the September 24 Board meeting.

5 Nasty Bees and Wasps That May Be Waiting to Sting You

5 Nasty Bees and Wasps That May Be Waiting to Sting You According to the United States Forest Service, these are five of the most common stinging insects in our area. We grabbed their pictures, along with pictures of their nests, to help you identify what you found on your property. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading: