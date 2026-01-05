Upstate New York Buried Under 6 Feet Of Relentless Snow

Upstate New York is digging out from an insane snowstorm. Some areas got 6 feet of snow in just a few days! We got photos you gotta see to believe.

Hudson Valley residents had to deal with more snow during December than any December in recent memory. But it could be much, much worse.

Be happy you don't live in this part of Upstate New York

Upstate New York Residents Digging Out Of 6 Feet Of Snow!

Be grateful you don't live in Oswego County, New York. If you're reading this in Oswego County, I'm so sorry for what you've been dealing with.

Due to seemingly non-stop lake effect snow, people in Oswego County received up to 6 feet of snow in just a few days. Some areas received up to 4 feet of snow in 24 hours!

It's so bad that officials are running out of places to put it.

As of Monday, Oswego County is digging out from a massive lake-effect snow event that has buried parts of the region under 4 to 6 feet of snow over the past few days.

Pulaski, Sandy Creek, and Orwell reported some of the highest totals. 3 to 5 inches of snow fell per hour during the peak of the storm.

More Snow On The Way!

Additional snow is expected, with roughly 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible on Monday.

Causing Safety Issues

On top of snow-covered roads making driving impossible at times, the snow caused issues for local fire departments, and residents are now being warned about potential issues with their homes.

Fire departments in the hardest hit areas had trouble when responding to fires due to buried hydrants and equipment blocked by 3- to 6-foot snowbanks.

Residents are being urged they must clear heavy snow from their roofs before a midweek thaw and rain because that's going to add a lot more weight to existing snowpacks.

