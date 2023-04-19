PD: Upstate New York Boy Made ‘Mass Harm’ Threat Towards Hudson Valley School

A 13-year-old boy is accused of making a threat of "mass harm" toward a school in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday evening the Town of Lloyd Police Department received a report of threatening and violent messages on a social media platform directed to students and staff of the Highland Middle School.

Police Investigate Threat Made Towards Highland Middle School

Officials say they received many reports last weekend regarding screenshots of messages circulating on social media threatening violence against middle school students and staff. The screenshots were private messages.

The Town of Lloyd Police Department determined investigated and determined the messages were actually sent months ago and there was no credible threat to students or educators.

"It was determined that this threat was not credible. However, given the serious nature of the posts, the police department will use every resource available to have the individual involved held accountable," police stated in a press release over the weekend. "Our priority is to make sure our students and faculty are safe in our school district every day. Let me make this clear. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our town or school district by any individual without them being held fully accountable for their actions!"

13-Year-Old Arrested In Ulster County

On Tuesday, Town of Lloyd police identified a 13-year-old boy as the person who threatened students and staff at Highland Middle School, police say.

The 13-year-old Highland, New York resident was charged with making a threat of mass harm.

He was released to his parents on an Ulster County Family Court appearance ticket. The juvenile is due in Ulster County Family Court later this month.

