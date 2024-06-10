Upstate New York Animals Infected With ‘Highly Contagious Virus’

An animal in the Hudson Valley tested positive for a "highly contagious" virus.

On Tuesday, officials with HITS Saugerties in Ulster County, New York, were told a horse was sent to Cornell University for testing.

Horse Tests Positive For Equine Herpesvirus In Saugerties, New York

Google Google loading...

On Thursday that horse tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus.

What Is Equine Herpesvirus

Equine herpesvirus (EHV), is a family of "highly contagious viruses" found in horses worldwide, according to USDA.

There are nine known equine herpesvirus. The horse in Saugerties tested positive for EHV-1.

Canva Canva loading...

EHV-1, EHV-3, and EHV-4 pose the highest disease risk to U.S. horses, officials say.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"They do not pose a risk to people," the USDA states.

Horses In Quarantine

Canva Canva loading...

The infected horse was in Permanent Barn 9 at HITS Saugerties. All other horses inside that bar have been placed "under immediate quarantine," officials say.

The stalls were immediately cleaned and disinfected.

The infected horse is said to be walking around in his stall at Cornell University.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State

Below are the five most snake-infested lakes in New York State.

The Five Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State World Atlas helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake infested waters in New York State.

Keep Reading:

Own a Family Center Amusement Park in Saugerties, New York

[carbongallery id="640b4e969c2202217bcc8b05"