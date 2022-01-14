Timeline For Snow Across Hudson Valley, Parts Could See 20 Inches
Up to 20 inches is now forecast for parts of the Hudson Valley! Find out when it will snow and how much snow your area will get.
Ben Noll says the Hudson Valley is going to "experience a bit of weather whiplash" this weekend. That's because warm air will eventually mix with the very cold air the region will see this weekend.
"Snow consistency could go from light and fluffy to wet and sticky over just a few hours," Noll writes.
He believes heavy snow will start falling after 10 p.m. across the region on Sunday.
Noll expects heavy snow to change to rain at some point on Monday.
"Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly once snow starts Sunday night. Snow rates may reach 1-2 inches per hour during the early hours of Monday morning, particularly along and north of I-84. Gusty winds will also be possible and when combined with the weight of the snow, could result in some power outages," Noll said early Friday morning.
Noll says it's tough to confidently predict snowfall totals this far out. But he believes northwestern Orange, Sullivan and western Ulster counties will see 6 to 10 inches of snow and there's a "medium chance" of over 6 inches of snow for most of Dutchess County as well as central Orange County.
Southern Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties will most likely get less than 6 inches of snow. Snow should change to rain earlier in Rockland and Westchester.
Snow is expected to change over to rain through the Hudson Valley Monday morning around 7 a.m. Noll believes roads will improve across the region by midday Monday.
In an early Thursday tweet, Noll said the storm is an "Atmospheric river-fueled snow band" or a "Snow band on steroids."
Hudson Valley Weather has yet to issue snowfall predictions. The company believes snow will start falling across the region around 10 p.m. on Sunday with snow or rain lasting over Hudson Valley until 4 p.m. on Monday.
Hudson Valley Weather does say to expect "Moderate to Heavy" precipitation rates.
Hudson Valley Weather's current Five-Day Forecast states there's a chance of snow late in the day on Sunday followed by "snow... heavy at times" Sunday night followed by "snow, possibly mixing with sleet and rain" during the day on Monday.
Below are The Weather Channel's snowfall total, as of Friday morning.
- Greene County: 12 to 20 inches of snow
- Dutchess County: 5 to 8 inches of snow
- Orange County: 5 to 8 inches of snow
- Ulster County: 11 to 17 inches of snow
- Columbia County: 4 to 8 inches of snow
- Putnam County: 5 to 8 inches of snow
- Sullivan County: 6 to 11 inches of snow
- Rockland County: 3 to 5 inches of snow
- Westchester County: 1 to 3 inches of snow
