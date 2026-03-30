Updated 2026 Bethel Woods Summer Concert Lineup

If you’re thinking about live music this summer, one of New York’s most iconic venues just dropped a lineup that’s going to get a lot of attention.

If you love live music, Bethel Woods continues to add big names to its huge concert lineup for this summer.

2026 Summer Concert Lineups Released For Bethel Woods

B Welbs B Welbs loading...

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is gearing up for another massive Pavilion concert season, and it’s packed with big names across just about every genre.

The site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, the modern amphitheater features covered seating for 5,000 and lawn seating for an additional 11,000. Below is the up-to-date summer concert list.

Brookz6 Brookz6 loading...

Updated 2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

The Pavilion season typically runs from May through September, with more shows often added as the summer gets closer.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post looked into the updated concert list for the Northwell Jones Beach Theater. See the full list below:

Jones Beach 2026 Summer Concerts

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

More shows have been confirmed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, including:

2026 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Concert Lineup

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Major Acts Set To Take The Stage At Madison Square Garden In New York City

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Lineup

Upcoming 2026 Barclays Center Concerts

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule