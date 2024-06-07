Update: Lead-Tainted Spices Sold In Stores Across New York State

The FDA has upgraded its recall of some spices sold in New York.

Back in March, the FDA announced the recall of some cinnamon products sold in New York State. This week, the FDA has reclassified the recall.

Cinnamon Products Sold In New York State Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

In March, Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, New Jersey recalled its 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon & 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon.

The products were distributed nationwide through retail stores, according to the FDA.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The products come in a clear plastic jar labeled with either “Marcum Cinnamon Ground 1.5oz” or “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25oz”. Below are the recall lot codes.

FDA FDA loading...

Recall Reclassified

This week the FDA reclassified the recall to Class II.

According to the FDA, a Class II recall is:

"A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Class I recalls are the most severe.

Reason For Recall: Elevated Lead Levels

Canva Canva loading...

The cinnamon is being recalled due to elevated lead levels which can cause a "possible health risk," the FDA reports.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"The recall was the result of a targeted sampling program of discount brands by the FDA, following heightened sensitivity around Cinnamon," the recall notice states. "Colonna Brothers has voluntarily ceased the production and distribution of all Cinnamon."

Health Risks Of Lead.

The impacts of lead depends on the length of exposure as well as the age and weight of the person exposed.

"If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks to months permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects," the FDA states.

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe The CDC estimates that 48 million people in the U.S. are infected by a food-borne illness every year, and an average of 3000 people even die.

These are the top 10 foods most likely to be recalled, according to Consumer Reports. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy them if you take steps to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven

Keep Reading:

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall