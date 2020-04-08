Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all unemployed New Yorkers will receive additional money.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said the curve is flattening in New York and he attributes that to social distancing.

"Social distancing is working. We took dramatic action. It is flattening the curve," Cuomo said. "What we are all doing is having an impact. We can’t stop now."

The number of hospitalizations over the past 3-day average is down across the state.

However, for the second straight day, Cuomo reported the highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19. 779 New Yorkers died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

"They are more than just a statistic," Cuomo said. "Every number is a face. Every number is a family. We mourn these New Yorkers deeply. This virus attacked the vulnerable and attacked the weak and it's our job as a society to protect the vulnerable."

Over 6,260 New Yorkers have died from the respiratory illness.

Cuomo ordered flags in New York to be at half-staff to honor all New Yorkers who lost their life due to COVID-19.

"I am directing flags be flown at half-mast in honor of those we have lost to this vicious virus. They are in our hearts," Cuomo said.

The number of deaths will continue to rise as people continue to be hospitalized for a longer period of time, Cuomo noted.

On Wednesday, New York State released data on the people who died from the virus.

"The poorest people always pay the price. Why is it the poorest people always pay the highest price? Let's figure it out. Let's do the research," Cuomo said.

Cuomo again stressed he doesn't know when this will be over, but life won't be the same when the pandemic does end. We will have a "new normal" Cuomo said once again.

All unemployed New Yorkers will receive an additional $600 payment to all who filed for unemployment, Cuomo announced during his briefing.

"The federal government says they will reimburse us for it, but people need money now in their pocket. So New York will be doing that immediately."

New York is also extending unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks, for a total of 39 weeks.