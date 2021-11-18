‘Unacceptable’ New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money
A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.
Signed into law on Monday, the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will dedicate $1 trillion towards rebuilding America’s infrastructure, according to QuoteWizard.
"It’s the largest federal investment in infrastructure in more than a decade and could go a long way towards relieving a consistent strain on people’s wallets," QuoteWizard states.
'Unacceptable' New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money
40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.
Hudson Valley Towns Honored
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
A QuoteWizard spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post to inform us the infrastructure investment will "greatly benefit" New York residents.
QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that aging roads and bridges are costing drivers $509 every year in New York.
"Drivers in New York are paying more than $500 a year because poor roads and bridges increase car repair costs, cause additional traffic delays and often need more repairs than better-conditioned roads," a QuoteWizard analyst told Hudson Valley Post.
QuoteWizard deemed 27 percent of New York roads "unacceptable" and believes 10 percent of bridges in the Empire State are in "poor condition."
In terms of overall road quality, on a scale of 1 to 50 with 1 being the worst New York ranks 10th overall, QuoteWizard tells Hudson Valley Post.
"It’s estimated that driving on poor-condition roads costs motorists $120 billion in vehicle repairs and operating costs. According to our findings, that’s an average of $533 per driver," QuoteWizard states.
QuoteWizard believes the new infrastructure bill will save New Yorkers a lot of money.
"By improving roads, New York can cut down on repair costs and make travel easier and more efficient, leading to a reduction in costs," a QuoteWizard analyst told Hudson Valley Post.