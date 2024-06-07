Two New York Children Fighting For Lives After Bus Crash Near Hudson Valley

Two children remain in critical condition following a bus crash a few feet from the Hudson Valley. Three others were injured.

The crash happened near the border of Orange County and New Jersey.

Tour Bush Crash

On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., the West Milford Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a bus crash on East Shore Road in New Jersey.

Responding officers found the bus on the side of the road with front-end damage and numerous occupants inside with various injuries.

Bus From Brooklyn, Heading To Greenwood Lake

The tour bus was operated by Monsey Tours of Brooklyn, New York and was reportedly heading towards Greenwood Lake, New York.

Reports say 56 students were on the bus traveling for a class trip from a school in Brooklyn.

The bus hit a tree, causing one of the branches to break off and enter the bus.

Two In Critical Condition, 5 Injured

In total five young girls were injured. Three were taken to Chilton Medical Center with minor injuries, officials say.

Two were seriously injured, police confirmed.

One was flown to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson and a second was flown to Hackensack University Hospital in Hackensack.

The West Milford Police Crash Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation

