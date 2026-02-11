These New Viruses Could Start Next Pandemic In New York

Infectious disease experts are warning that two viruses in animals have the potential to cause the next major health pandemic.

Public health researchers are sounding an early warning about two animal-origin viruses that could become serious threats to human health if left unchecked.

Researchers Warn Two Emerging Animal Viruses Could Pose Global Health Threat

wildpixel wildpixel loading...

Researchers warn that influenza D and canine coronavirus are increasingly jumping from animals to humans.

A new analysis published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal highlights influenza D virus and a form of canine coronavirus as pathogens that currently circulate in animals but show signs they might adapt to infect people under the right conditions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Researchers warn in the January issue of Emerging Infectious Disease that surveillance for these viruses is lagging.

Scientists Warn Two Animal Viruses Could Be Next Major Health Threats

wildpixel wildpixel loading...

Researchers say the influenza D virus, common in livestock like cattle and pigs, and a canine coronavirus, already linked to human respiratory illness in some parts of Asia and respiratory disease in the United States, are showing signs of crossing species barriers/

They add that there is a dangerous blind spot regarding these viruses, especially because the animal viruses are showing signs they could adapt for wider spread among humans.

Humans Currently Have No Immunity

Drazen Zigic Drazen Zigic loading...

Infectious disease experts say two factors make these viruses especially concerning.

Most of the global population has little to no immunity to them, and both have shown signs of adapting in ways that could make human infection easier.

The early identification of these viruses echoes lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about how quickly a pathogen can spread once it jumps from animals to people.

Experts stress we are not facing a new pandemic right now. But say stronger monitoring, better tests, and vaccines are needed before they become a major public health problem.

In related news, New York State just joined the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak and Response Network. Governor Hochul says this will strengthen New York's role in global public health preparedness and response.

Bizarre New Symptoms To Watch For as COVID Cases Rise Feeling ill? You may want to check this out... Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM