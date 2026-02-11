New York Defies White House With Massive New Global Health Deal

While the rest of the country is pulling back, New York is jumping into a massive global network.

New York State is joining the World Health Organization's Global Outbreak and Response Network (GOARN)

New York State Joins World Health Organization's Global Outbreak and Response Network

GOARN is a global network of over 300 technical institutions and networks that provide rapid detection, verification, and response to outbreaks.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says this move strengthens New York's role in global public health preparedness and response.

“By joining GOARN, we’re sharing our expertise, laboratories, and highly skilled workforce to detect and respond to outbreaks worldwide while helping prevent global health threats from reaching New York State and the United States," Hochul stated.

New York's move comes weeks after the Trump Administration withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, garnering backlash from leaders across the nation.

“New York has always led in public health and safety and now we’re doing our part to protect lives while the federal government puts Americans’ health at risk,” Hochul added. "Protecting New Yorkers means protecting communities everywhere — I’ll always stand up for the health and safety of our state and country.”

New York Wants To Be Prepared For Next Pandemic

Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post that Trump's decision to remove the U.S. from the World Health Organization is compromising America's "global health safety and preparedness to respond to future pandemics."

Hochul believes this deal is all about giving New York the tools the state needs and making sure world leaders and top New York officials are working together if things go south.

