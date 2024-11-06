Twist: Missing Upstate New York Man Also Wanted By State Police

New York State Police just learned a wanted man has been missing since July.

On Tuesday, New York State Police asked for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Brandon Hatton.

Search Continues For Missing Man From Oneida County, New York

NYSP NYSP loading...

Hatton, from Oneida County, New York, was reported missing to the New York State Police on Saturday, November 2, 2024, by a family member.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Hatton is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Last Seen In July In Utica, New York

Google Google loading...

Despite just being reported missing to New York State Police, troopers learned he was actually last seen in late July.

He was seen in late July at the Insight House Rehabilitation Center located at 500 Whitesboro Street in Utica, New York.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Hatton voluntarily checked himself out of the rehab center, which is against a court order, according to New York State Police.

Wanted By Police, Believed To Be In Syracuse, New York Area

Canva Canva loading...

Police report Hatton has an active warrant through New York State Parole. Hatton also goes by the last name "Hubbard."

It's believed he's somewhere in the Syracuse area, police say.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Hatton are asked to call the New York State Police at 315-366-6000. Reference case number NY2400850683," New York State Police said. .

Many children are also missing in New York State. See the full list below.

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: