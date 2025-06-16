Trump Vows To Target New York With “Every Resource Possible”

President Trump says New York is a top target in his ongoing crackdown, and he’s now deploying “every resource possible” to get it done.

President Trump is not backing down on ICE raids.

Trump To Use "Every Resource Possible"

President Trump Holds Bill-Signing Ceremony At The White House Getty Images loading...

ICE raids in California sparked over a week of protests in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Trump said he's directing his administration to use "every resource possible" on mass deportation efforts.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump To Increase Enforcement In New York and Other Democratic Areas

President Trump Holds Bill-Signing Ceremony At The White House Getty Images loading...

Trump confirmed he's increasing enforcement actions in New York, California, Illinois and other areas he considers the "core of the Democrat Power Center."

"In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center," Trump added

Order Comes After No Kings Day Protests

Anti-Trump "No Kings" Protests Pop Up Across The Country Getty Images loading...

Trump's announcement came the day after "No Kings" protests against his policies were held across the Hudson Valley, New York State and the United States.

The protest came on the same day as Trump's massive military parade, which also happened to be Trump’s 79th birthday.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Many polls showed that many opposed the military parade, leading to thousands of protests that happened across the country.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Anti-Trump Protests Across The Country Getty Images loading...

Organizers called it the "largest single-day, peaceful protest in recent American history.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities?

What is President Trump’s America First Priorities? January 20, 2025 briefing statement from the White House Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs