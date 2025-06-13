President’s Birthday Parade Sparks Massive Protests Across New York

Trump’s throwing a $45 million military parade on his birthday—and New Yorkers aren’t staying quiet. Thousands are expected to rally in protest across the state.

President Trump is holding a massive military parade in Washington D.C. on his birthday.

Military Parade Set For Saturday

The parade is in honor of Flag Day, June 14, which falls on Trump's 79th birthday. The parade will mark the Army's 250th birthday. It's an event Trump has been pushing for since his first term in office.

Around 7,000 soldiers are set to participate with dozens of tanks, fighting vehicles, Howitzers, and other artillery pieces.

Defense officials say the parade could cost as much as $45 million. Individual Army units are responsible for the cost of the parade.

Trump believes the cost is worth it, calling it, "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

Protests Planned Across New York State, Hudson Valley

Also scheduled for June 14 are many protests. "No Kings Day" protests are scheduled across the United States, including all over New York State.

"No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like," organizers say.

CLICK HERE to find protests near your New York home.

Events are scheduled across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York on Saturday in protest of Trump's military parade in Washington, DC.

"We’re not gathering to feed (Trump's) ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind," organizers add. "The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it."

Organizers are calling on people to assemble peacefully and send a message that America has no kings.

"On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings," officials said.

