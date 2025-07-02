New York Jobs Now At Risk After Policy Shift
Gov. Hochul says new policies are putting small businesses, health care, and thousands of New York jobs at risk. Here's who she says is being hit the hardest.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is slamming Washington, D.C. Republicans.
Washington Republicans Threatening Jobs In New York State
Hochul believes Republicans in Washington are "threatening the jobs, small businesses and health care of New Yorkers."
She says people in the North Country are really hurting because of tariffs and President Trump's "dangerous rhetoric" about Canadians.
“Between insulting our Canadian neighbors and largest trade partners to proposing deep budget cuts that threaten hospitals, food programs and working families, the North Country is being hit from all sides," Hochul said.
According to Hochul, Republicans have "already harmed 66 percent of regional businesses that rely on Canadian tourism."
This is putting 25 percent of jobs in the industry at risk, Hochul says.
"These actions are doing real harm — putting jobs, care and livelihoods at risk,” Hochul added. “I have said from the beginning, ‘Your family is my fight’ and while Washington is implementing policies that are disastrous, we are stepping up to protect our communities."
Senator Chuck Schumer agrees with Hochul. He says "Trump’s reckless tariff war" is hurting Upstate New York.
