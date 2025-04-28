Travel Warning: New Yorkers Advised To Avoid These 13 Places

New Yorkers may want to reconsider travel plans to many hotspots.

U.S. Department of State has issued new travel warnings for several countries.

New Yorkers Warned About Travel To These 13 Countries.

The travel advisories range from Level 1 to Level 4, with Level 4 being the strongest warning.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

In the past few weeks, officials have issued 13 travel warnings, including three countries that Americans are told "Do Not Travel" to.

Below are all 13 new travel advisories.

New Yorkers Told Not To Travel To These 3 Countries

Of the 13 new travel advisories, three come with a Level 4 warning.

Meaning, all Americans are told "Do Not Travel" to Yemen, Iran or Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso is the latest country to earn the Level 4 warning.

"Do not travel to Burkina Faso for any reason due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping," U.S. officials warn. "Terrorists may attack anywhere with little or no warning."

Terrorists are reportedly attacking travelers at hotels, restaurants and many other spots frequented by tourists.

U.S. Government's Level 4 Do Not Travel List

Below are other countires Americand are advised "Do Not Travel" to.

