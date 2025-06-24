Tragic Workplace Death In Hudson Valley, New York Under Probe

A Hudson Valley man died suddenly while working at a private home. New York State Police are now investigating what went wrong.

Fatal Workplace Accident Under Investigation In Westchester County, New York

Members of the New York State Police in Somers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) responded to a private home in Westchester County on Monday just after 4 p.m.

Responding officers found an unresponsive male at the private residence in the Town of Somers.

Tree Removal Worker Killed In Somers, New York

New York State Police say their preliminary investigation determined an unnamed worker was removing trees at the home when he was hit by a falling limb.

Emergency personnel from the Somers Fire Department responded and initiated life-saving measures.

The man was rushed to a nearby local medical facility, but later succumbed to his injuries, police say.

More details have yet to be released, but New York State Police say the fatal workplace incident remains under "active investigation."

