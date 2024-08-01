There's a tragic update to the search for a missing man in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported about the search for a man who went missing in Greenwood Lake.

Man Goes Missing Swimming In Orange County, New York

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene.

Police Confirm Search Comes To An End In Greenwood Lake

Warwick Town Police Chief John Rader confirmed the victim is an adult man. His name, age, or hometown haven't been released.

Dive teams from Orange and Rockland counties in New York and Passaic County in New Jersey spent over three hours searching for the missing man.

On Wednesday, the Greenwood Lake Police Department confirmed the man's body was recovered.

Update on Drowning Incident at Greenwood Lake

The search continued for the man on Thursday at daybreak. At about 3:45 p.m. the man's body was found.

Police have only identified the man as a 66-year-old adding he entered the water on Tuesday and "failed to resurface."

