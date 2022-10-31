Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled

Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week.

Expect Traffic On I-84 in Dutchess, Putnam Counties

Google Google loading...

The lane closures will start on Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. and last until Friday, Nov. 3 at around 3 p.m., according to the New York State DOT.

Lanes will be closed between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Town of East Fishkill, Dutchess County, and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Town of Southeast, Putnam County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Lanes will be closed eastbound and westbound each day this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. The closure is to help facilitate bridge maintenance, officials say.

Fines Doubled On I-84

Google Google loading...

The New York State DOT reminds drivers that fines are doubled if you are caught speeding in work zones.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," New York State Department of Transportation states in its traffic advisory.

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York

6 Haunted Places in the 845

Nastiest McDonald's Google Reviews from the Hudson Valley These reviews of Hudson Valley McDonald's are just outrageous. I scoured reviews for the craziest reviews. #13 had me dying of laughter!

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York