Traffic & Closures: 3 Hudson Valley Bridges To Get Major Upgrade

Nearly $20 million in state funding is going toward rehabilitating three bridges in the Hudson Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that work is underway on a $17.4 million project to fix three highway bridges across the Hudson Valley.

Bridges In Hudson Valley, New York Set For Upgrades

Governor Hochul says the project will improve safety and travel across Route 52 over I-84 in Newburgh, Route 304 over I-287 in Clarkstown and Illington Road over the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown.

Hochul's Office notes these crossings are important travel routes for residents and commuters in three counties.

“By investing in infrastructure, we are ensuring that our communities stay connected and that they are ready to meet the challenges posed by climate change,” Governor Hochul said.

Bride Repairs In Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County

The project will rehabilitate the following bridges:

Each bridge is over 55 years old. Thousands drive across the bridges each day, according to Hochul's Office.

State Route 52 over Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh, Orange County, which was originally built in 1963.

State Route 304 over Interstate 287 in the Town of Clarkstown, Rockland County, which was originally built in 1953.

Illington Road over the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Yorktown, Westchester County, which was originally built in 1967.

“The rehabilitation of these three Hudson Valley bridges will ease travel through some of the region’s busiest travel corridors, which will strengthen our economy, improve quality of life and public safety, and help keep our communities prosperous.”

What To Expect

Officials will install "new, fully continuous and jointless bridge decks." This should "reduce long-term maintenance costs, create a smoother ride and increase the overall life span of the bridges."

Other repairs include: road surfaces, steel girder repairs, pier replacements, concrete abutment repairs and utility work. Warm mix asphalt with recycled crushed glass will also be utilized and other materials onsite will be recycled and reused as applicable.

Prepare For Traffic in Newburgh, Clarkstown, Yorktown

Officials do say to prepare for traffic and closures in and around each bridge.

Shoulder closures will occur along Interstate 84, the Taconic State Parkway and Interstate 28.

Additional traffic changes include:

State Route 52 and State Route 304 will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Illington Road overpass will be closed to traffic.

