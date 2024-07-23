Toxic Candy Found In New York Still For Sale, Many Hospitalized

Recalled candy, that may cause a fatal illness, is still available for sale in New York State. Many people have been hospitalized.

The FDA continues to warn about candy from a California company that is getting many people sick across the United States, including in New York State.

FDA: Destroy These Candies ASAP

Below are photos and names of all of the recalled products. If you have these in your home the FDA says you should you should "destroy" them.

More People Sick: Prophet Premium Blends Recalls Diamond Shruumz Products Because of Possible Health Risk

At least 69 people have recently gotten sick from the products across 28 states, including New York, the FDA reports.

Of the 69, 60 have needed to seek medical care, 36 people have been hospitalized, and the FDA is investigation "one potentially associated death."

"Reported symptoms have included those linked to central nervous system excitation (e.g., seizures, agitation, and involuntary muscle contractions), central nervous system depression (e.g., loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness), gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g., nausea and vomiting), and cardiovascular involvement (e.g., abnormal heart rates and hyper/hypotension)," the FDA adds in its recall notice.

Still For Sale At Stores

The FDA is concerned that the recalled products are still for sale at some stores.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"FDA is aware that recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products are still on the shelves at several smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). FDA is monitoring the firm’s recall to assess its effectiveness," the FDA states.

Toxic Levels of Muscimol

According to the FDA, the recalled products have "toxic" levels of muscimol. This has caused a wide range of dangerous symptoms.

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products. Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension," the FDA states.

Any New Yorkers who purchased the product are "urged to stop using the product," and "destroy the product."

