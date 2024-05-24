Tips For A ‘Safe & Delightful’ Memorial Day Weekend In New York
State officials released a number of tips to make sure your weekend is "safe and delightful."
The New York State Department of Health has issued some simple safety tips for the Memorial Day Weekend.
Tips include food preparation, water safety, avoiding tick and mosquito bites, and limiting sun exposure.
"As we honor and reflect on the immense sacrifices of those who died while serving in our military, we also want to make sure that New Yorkers can safely enjoy the Memorial Day holiday weekend," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.
Food Safety Tips For Memorial Day Weekend
Officials say to remember to keep all meat and perishable food be refrigerated so it doesn't reach room temperature.
Wrap any raw meat in plastic bags to keep their juices from dripping onto other food. Marinate all food in your refrigerator. Don't taste the marinated meat before cooking and don't reuse the marinade after adding meat.
Avoid tasting or eating raw or undercooked meat. Use clean utensils when handling cooked meat.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Avoid placing ready-to-eat food on an unwashed surface with raw meat or seafood. Wash all cutting boards.
Swimming Tips
Officials recommend to never swim alone because drownings "can happen quickly and quietly."
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Make sure to watch your children and keep your kids at about an arm's length in and around water.
Wear a life jacket while boating.
Precautions For Mosquitos, Ticks
Officials also say to watch out for mosquitos and ticks.
"Ticks can transmit the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in New York, and other diseases," the New York State Department Of Health states. "Mosquito bites in New York can result in infection with diseases like West Nile virus."
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
To avoid bites from ticks and mosquitos officials say wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts while hiking or in grassy areas and use insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, or IR353
Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend
Keep Reading:
10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State
10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State
Gallery Credit: Kaylin