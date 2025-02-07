Timing For Snow: Winter Storm Watch For New York, Hudson Valley

Many Hudson Valley resident's weekend plans are going to be bamboozled thanks to what might be the biggest snowstorm to date.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Winter Storm Watch Issued For New York

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Saturday evening and lasts until Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says "heavy snow" is possible for Upstate New York as well as Dutchess and Ulster counties.

"Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more possible," the National Weather Service Albany states.

The National Weather Service New York City also believes "heavy snow (is) possible for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Five to seven inches of snow is "possible" for those counties.

Seven inches or more is predicted for Sullivan County.

Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Possible

Hudson Valley Weather is predicted 5 to 10 inches of snow across the entire Hudson Valley. The heaviest amount is expected "across those northern zones and (the) higher terrain of southern and eastern facing slopes."

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will start falling across the region, from southwest to northeast, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday and last until 6 to 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Ben Noll mostly agrees with that timeline. He reports snow should start between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, ending around 8 a.m. Sunday.

"How much? 4-8 inches. Amounts will be on the lower end of the range if sleet and freezing rain mix with the snow, but on the higher end of the range if no mixing occurs," Noll states in his newsletter.

Even more snow could fall on the Hudson Valley multiple days next week. CLICK HERE to find out more.

