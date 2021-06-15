‘Thousands’ of Huge Hungry Sharks Lurking Off New York Coast

Professionals say there are "thousands" of sharks, including at least four humungous great white sharks, lurking off the New York coast.

Ocearch is an organization built to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. The organization tags and tracks sharks in the ocean.

The company has tagged about 70 sharks, including a 600-pound shark named Rose and a 16-foot, 3,456-pound monster called Mary Lee. Researchers say the 70 sharks represent a very tiny portion of sharks on the east coach as the Ocearch research foundation reports thousands of sharks are currently off the East Coast, searching for food.

There are thousands of them on the East Coast right now,” Ocearch research foundation founder Chris Fisher told the New York Post. "Right now the sharks are loading up on dog fish, seals and blubber over the summer."

Rose was pinged not far from New York this week, according to Ocearch. The tracker for Mary Lee stopped working in 2017 but officials believe the shark is in the New York area.

As of Tuesday morning, Ocearch is tracking 15 sharks near New York. The sharks are expected to make their way up the east coast heading to Cape Cod before turning around and migrating back to the Carolinas, officials say.

Last summer a New York woman was killed by a great white shark in Maine. Some beaches in New York closed down after a lifeguard spotted a shark of "significant size." Days later an "aggressive" shark was spotted close to New York swimmers.

