This Hudson Valley, New York Home Is Legally Haunted

Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. One home is "legally" haunted.

Halloween is fast approaching, as the spooky season continues in New York.

New York Has More "Haunted" Homes Than Most of America

HomeAdvisor told Hudson Valley Post that New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home than most Americans.

New York actually has the 3rd highest "haunted probability" in the United States, according to HomeAdvisor. There's a 27.4 percent chance of living in a haunting home in New York. The national average is 13 percent.

Haunted houses are based on the number of homes with previous deaths, homicides, and paranormal reports.

Wyoming was found to have the most "creepy" homes at 17.3 percent.

Witches Apparently Love Poughkeepsie, New York

Another study found out that Poughkeepsie, New York is the "best" place for witches in all of the United States.

Ranking factors included things like the number of metaphysical shops, psychics, broom shops, astrology groups, cottages, and more.

That's according to BetMGM. According to the study, Poughkeepsie is home to an "astounding" 72.51 cemeteries per 10k residents which is well above the national average of 1.99.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted

Did you know that a home in the Hudson Valley is legally haunted?

Many probably wouldn't ever want to set foot in a legally haunted home. So let's take a safe look inside with the photos below and learn how his home became legally haunted.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

The home is located in Rockland County. Would you want to live in it? Or spend the night?

